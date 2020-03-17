|
Austin Peay State University works with local agencies to provide computer/internet access to APSU Students
Clarksville, TN – On March 23rd, 2020 all Austin Peay State University (APSU) classes will only be offered online to promote social distancing and to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Since some APSU students have limited or no access to computers or the internet, the University recently made arrangements with partner sites in Middle Tennessee to provide this access.
Those partner sites include:
The Tennessee Secretary of State website, https://sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/tennessee-public-library-directory, also provides a directory of all public libraries in Tennessee with addresses, contact information, hours of operation and technical services. Local libraries across the state often provide internet and computer access, making them great resources for Austin Peay State University students.
