Doug Englen Announces Candidacy for Tennessee Senate District 22

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, March 16th, 2020, U.S. Army (Ret) Doug Englen announced his candidacy for Tennessee’s District 22 State Senate seat encompassing Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County.

Doug Englen was the Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Secretary of the Army for Talent Management working out of the Pentagon prior to his retirement.

For nearly 22 years, Doug Englen served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment out of Fort Campbell.

As a special operations aviator, he executed some of the highest classified and non-classified missions spending nearly 7 years deployed with 34 combat tours conducting over 2,500 missions in support of the global war on terrorism.

Doug has been married to his wife Tina for 31 years, together they have 4 children and 2 grandchildren. Together they have called Clarksville, Tennessee home for the past 22 years.

“Though I have retired from the United States military, my call to duty is not yet finished” stated Englen, “I am announcing my candidacy for Tennessee State Senate District 22.”

“I will bring the values, and leadership from my time in service to stand with you on the front lines here at home to solve our community and state’s most pressing issues. I would be honored to have the distinct privilege of serving District 22 in the State Senate,” Englen stated.

