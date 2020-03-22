|
Nashville Mayor John Cooper orders closure of Non-Essential Businesses, People asked to Stay Home
Nashville, TN – Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s office issued the following announcements on Metro’s citywide coronavirus (COVID-19) monitoring and response efforts in coordination with area hospitals, healthcare providers, and other community partners:
Nashville Mayor John Cooper today announced the “Safer at Home Order,” issued by the Medical Director pursuant to the Metro Public Health Department’s declaration of a Health Emergency. This order closes non-essential businesses and encourages residents throughout Davidson County to stay home when possible and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people for non-essential purposes.
Until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services have been ordered closed for 14 days beginning at 12:01am Monday, March 23rd, 2020. A complete list of essential service categories can be found at covid19.nashville.gov.
This new public health measure is an extension of actions the city has already taken to reduce public gatherings and contact. The order will further protect Nashville residents and support the work of Nashville’s healthcare providers by “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease across Davidson County. The “Safer at Home Order” in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) is reflective of a close partnership between Metro Government and local healthcare partners.
Metro Public Health Department
Metro Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 179 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 46 cases in the past 24 hours. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old.
Of the confirmed cases, one patient has died from complications due to the Coronavirus. Two others remain hospitalized. 27 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours. The remaining 149 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.
Total number of Cases: 179
Cases by sex
Total Cases by age
Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like coronavirus (COVID-19) .
These include:
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Fund
Need Assistance?
The United Way of Greater Nashville coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Fund was established to help community members facing financial hardship during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The fund allocates resources to help Nashvillians with:
To donate to the fund, please visit www.unitedwaynashville.org/donate.
