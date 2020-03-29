|
Scammers Using Coronavirus to Target Everyone, including Businesses, Employees
Dublin, CA – Coronavirus (COVID-19) has not stopped malicious individuals from taking advantage of difficult times to prey on vulnerable individuals. Unfortunately, numerous scams have appeared to defraud businesses and individuals in connection with coronavirus (COVID-19).
The global pandemic has caused enough headache and heartache for everyone, including small and medium size businesses (SMBs) and their employees.
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, is committed to helping its 18,000* SMB customers better navigate through these unprecedented times.
According to TriNet Privacy Officer and Senior Corporate Counsel, Lisa Waggoner, “Now more than ever, we all need to be on high alert for scammers. TriNet wants to make sure SMBs and their employees are made aware of this new risk, especially now while so many are preoccupied and concerned over the economy and protecting the health of their loved ones. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
To help vulnerable businesses avoid additional havoc from online fraudsters, TriNet has listed six essential steps for SMBs and their employees to help recognize and prevent online scams that use the Coronavirus as bait:
If an email sender is unknown, leave it alone
While some of these pieces of content may be factual, there will be a number of scams related that seem legitimate but aren’t. SMBs should remind employees not to respond to messages like this – and don’t download anything or click on links in unsolicited emails. Always remember to think before you click.
Use your voicemail – don’t answer unknown callers
Remember: There’s no known cure (yet)
Online shopping and business scams occur when scammers create fake online stores, websites, social media accounts and email addresses where they claim to sell products that are currently in high demand, such as surgical masks, toilet paper, cleaning products and food. Always be sure you are dealing with reputable stores before making any purchases. Order from websites you already know and trust.
Click a link only after you’ve had a think
Investment opportunity? Or profiteering scam option?
The alert cautions that these promotions often take the form of so-called “research reports” and make predictions of a specific “target price.” Investors are urged to be wary of these promotions and to be aware of the substantial potential for fraud at this time. Don’t be fooled by too-good-to-be-true investment opportunities tied to COVID-19. As with any investing you decide to do, be sure you are thoroughly doing your research and speak with a financial or stock professional if you have one.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.
For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
