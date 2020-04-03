Donald Trump Administration Moving Swiftly to Address Ventilator Shortages

Washington, D.C. – “Ventilators represent the last line of defense for patients suffering with severe Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms. We are moving swiftly in Trump Time to address a significant shortage of these lifesavers,” writes Peter Navarro, Director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, in USA Today.



“The Trump administration has worked with 10 manufacturers on a plan to deliver an additional 5,000 ventilators within the next 30 days, and more than 100,000 additional ventilators by the end of June.”

“In a page taken out of the World War II playbook, the Ford Motor Company, with General Electric, is racing to produce an additional 50,000 new ventilators in 100 days at a converted auto plant in Michigan.”



Click here to read more.

“Lower taxes and fewer regulations unleashed the best economy in half a century and gave small businesses the means to hire more employees, pay higher wages, and reinvest capital. These conditions still exist but are being seriously challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, a true ‘black swan’ catastrophe. While our nation continues to fight against this pandemic, we have a responsibility in Congress to help small businesses survive this storm,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy writes in the Washington Examiner.

“Amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has emerged as a strong wartime president [against] an unseen enemy,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) writes. “He has risen to the occasion beautifully and fully activated the power of the federal government and private sector to slow the spread of this disease.” Read more in the Effingham Herald.

“Small businesses will be able to access new loans starting Friday to help them stay afloat during the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump established a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program,” Fred Lucas reports in The Daily Signal.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics