Montgomery County Clerk’s Office Modifies Services During Shelter at Home Orders
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office drive-thru window is now closed. Residents who have registrations that expired in March or that will expire in April or May have been given an extension through June 15th, 2020, based on an executive order from the Tennessee Governor’s Office.
The executive order for the extension covers registration renewal expirations, temporary operating permits as well as disabled placard renewals.
Montgomery County registration renewals can be processed online at mcclerktn.org or by mail at Montgomery County Clerk, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 502, Clarksville, TN 37040.
“With the Shelter at Home Order in effect, a greatly reduced staff on-site, and the extension for registrations, I felt closing the drive-thru was the responsible action to take for the safety of my employees and our citizens. We could not meet the distance requirements for our employees and manage the large volume of customers that were approaching the drive-thru for service,” said County Clerk Kellie Jackson.
“The Governor’s extension of expiration dates will hopefully ease the concerns of our citizens. We are thankful that so many of our services have extended deadlines to assist citizens until our normal business activities resume,” Jackson stated.
Staff will be working on site and remotely to provide residents with answers and helpful information.
The County Clerk’s Office will continue processing the following applications during the closure:
The following Montgomery County Clerk services have been suspended during the closure:
For information on additional services and/or forms, send an email to , visit mcclerktn.org, or call the County Clerk’s Office at 931.648.5711.
