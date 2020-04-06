Nashville State Community College 2020 Summer Classes Will Be Online

Nashville, TN – The Nashville State Community College announced its decision to move 2020 summer course offerings to an online format.

Classes will be offered Live Streaming via video conferencing or fully online. Registration is currently open for summer classes and fall classes.

As of now, fall classes are scheduled for on-ground delivery, unless already scheduled to be online or hybrid.

Classes are open to all current students, new students, university and college students home for the summer, and potential non-traditional students who want earn technical certificates in high-demand, steady careers.

This is a great opportunity for students attending four-year colleges and universities to take courses this summer for transfer back to their home institution.

“The changing dates of our Stay at Home orders required being proactive about providing only online options for summer courses.” said Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson. “Faculty, Deans and Directors have moved quickly to make these changes while keeping the quality and rigor our courses protected.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nashville State has been working hard to meet the needs of students and the communities it serves, while ensuring the college stays healthy and safe. On March 23rd, all classes at all campuses transitioned to online formats, which demanded creativity, collaboration, understanding and patience.

“The college understands the transition to online instruction can present challenges for some students, especially those without access to technology and the internet,” said Nashville State Foundation Executive Director Lauren Bell.

“We have been working hard to address those cases through a coordinated effort between our faculty, Student Success Center, and our trusted partner, Tennessee College Access and Success Network.”

For those interested in seeing what summer classes are available, and to register for the summer or fall, please visit: https://www.nscc.edu/news/2020/summer-2020-class-registration-and-resources.

