Clarksville Transit System begins Rear-Door-Only Boarding, Wednesday

Some bus seats will be blocked to increase Social Distancing

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will implement on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, a rear-door-only boarding and exiting policy for most passengers. The only exceptions will be riders who use the bus kneel — the front door area that lowers to allow an easier step on and off the vehicle — and passengers who use the accessible entry ramp.

CTS also will begin using signage to block off seats to limit to 10 the number of passengers allowed on board a bus at the same time.

Whenever possible missed passengers will be picked up by a paratransit van or by a CTS vehicle driven by a supervisor or stand-by driver.

These measures are designed to increase the space between passengers and the bus operators during boarding and exiting and to increase the space between passengers during rides. The procedures align with the social distancing guidelines urged by the federal Centers for Disease Control to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All CTS routes are operating normally at this time with the exception of the APSU Peay Pickup. The system has suspended all fare transactions on buses. The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public until further notice. All exterior waiting areas remain open at this time.

The CTS administration building is closed to the public. All administrative inquiries can be made via phone to 931-553-2430 or email at *protected email*

All inquiries about buses and routes can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics