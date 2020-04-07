Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Manna Café Ministries to start Food Distribution in Stewart County, April 14th

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will temporarily offer services in Dover, Tennessee in response to an increased need for food in Stewart County.

Beginning Tuesday, April 14th, Manna Café Ministries will distribute food boxes to community members in need of assistance. This will continue every Tuesday from 10:00am–4:00pm through the end of May.

Food distribution will be held at  First Baptist Church Family Life Center located at  208 Church Street in Dover, TN.

In order to receive a food box, clients should bring a photo ID and proof of address secondary to the ID. Clients may receive one food box every 30 days from either the Stewart County or Montgomery County location.

Manna Café Ministries thanks the community for continued support as they strive to assist our Clarksville and Dover neighbors.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


