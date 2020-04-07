|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
GPS Hospitality Seeks to Hire 45 Drivers at 17 Area Pizza Hut Locations including Clarksville
Atlanta, GA – GPS Hospitality, an Atlanta-based franchisee, seeks 45 Pizza Hut drivers in the Nashville/Clarksville area for immediate hire. Interviews will be conducted via video chat.
Pizza Hut is also expediting its hiring and onboarding process to get delivery drivers on the road more rapidly, and ultimately to get customers their pizza quicker.
The new process aims to have delivery drivers trained and on the road safely in five hours, which is nearly 3x quicker than the previous training procedure.
To find GPS locations and open positions, applicants can visit www.workforgps.com or text ‘GPS’ to 37872 to apply.
“With the increasing importance of contactless service, GPS Hospitality is committed to building out its delivery teams to provide quality food options for our customers,” said GPS Hospitality President Michael Lippert. “Although we are looking to staff new drivers immediately, open positions are permanent. During this challenging time, GPS hopes to assist our communities with safe contactless food options, as well as economic uplift.”
GPS Hospitality is known for its Goal Focused, People Oriented and Service Obsessed culture. In 2019, GPS added its third brand – Pizza Hut restaurants – to its expanding portfolio for a total of 480 restaurants nationwide. GPS Hospitality provides each employee with training, flexible hours and personal growth opportunities.
Nashville/Clarksville Pizza Hut locations with immediate hiring needs are:
For interested applicants, please visit www.workforgps.com to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online. For mobile candidates, please text ‘GPS’ to 37872 to apply.
About GPS Hospitality
Founded in 2012, GPS Hospitality is a BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut®, and Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen franchisee, operating more than 475 restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia. GPS Hospitality seeks to become our guests’ favorite QSR destination by implementing our brand values of being Goal Focused, People Oriented and Service Obsessed.
For more information, please visit www.gpshospitality.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Pizza Hut®
Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.
With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.
Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.
For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com
SectionsNews
TopicsAshland City TN, Atlanta GA, Camden TN, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Dickson Tn, Fairview TN, Gallatin-TN, GPS Hospitality, Greenbrier TN, Hiring, Jobs, Mount Juliet TN, Paris-TN, Pizza Hut, Pleasant View TN, Portland TN, Springfield TN
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed