Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #22

Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus relief.

Governor Lee's daily press conferences will resume next Monday through Thursday at 3:00pm CT. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 Coronavirus updates.

Key Updates

Phased Reopening Begins Next Week

Next week, 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close contact services to a safe and methodical opening.

For the remaining six counties, Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group are working directly with local officials and health departments in Tennessee’s major metropolitan areas (Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Hamilton County, Knox County, and Sullivan County) as they plan their unique re-open strategies.

Tennesseans must maintain habits like social distancing, working from home when possible, handwashing, and utilizing cloth masks. Certain restrictions will remain in place to ensure we do this properly and safely, such as discouraging social gatherings of 10 or more and restricting visitors at nursing homes and hospitals until further notice.

Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group will provide specific guidance for Tennessee industries later this week. More information on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group is available here.

Relief for Tennessee’s Small and Rural Hospitals

COVID-19 Coronavirus has placed a considerable strain on Tennessee’s small and rural hospitals. Earlier this month, Governor Lee announced $10 million in grants to support these hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Yesterday, the first four grants were distributed, totaling more than $1 million in state funds to the following organizations:

Lincoln Medical Center

Henderson County Community Hospital

Lauderdale County Community Hospital

Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly

In addition to grant assistance, these hospitals have also successfully drawn down $7.5 million in federal COVID relief funds. We anticipate several additional applications from small and rural hospitals that will be processed and verified in the coming days.

Additional information on Small and Rural Hospital Grants can be found here.

Data Update

Today represents our lowest increase in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases to date.

Our number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases.

Additional data updates from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

Engaging Minority Communities

Dr. Kimberly Lamar from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Minority Health Disparities Elimination provided an overview of efforts to engage minority communities to seek testing and treatment for COVID-19 Coronavirus. Actions include:

The Health Disparities Task Force engages non-profits, faith leaders, legislators and local leaders to ensure regular communication with minority communities.

Expanded testing efforts coordinate with local health clinics and safety net clinics to ensure underserved populations have access to testing.

Focused resources to improve race/ethnicity data collection to better target testing and prevention efforts.

Launching additional public service announcements regarding minority health concerns during COVID-19 Coronavirus and additional communications to recognize front line workers in health care and essential businesses.

Financial Stimulus Accountability Group

Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, began flowing to Tennessee last week, with our state expected to receive more than $2.3 billion with additional funding going directly to Memphis and Nashville.

In partnership with the legislature and constitutional officers, Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, will work to properly steward these funds and serve Tennesseans.

The first meeting of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will be held remotely tomorrow, April 22nd, and members will discuss major spending priorities and review the federal expectations for these funds.

Members of the group include:

Governor Bill Lee

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally

House Speaker Cameron Sexton

Senator Bo Watson

Senator Raumesh Akbari

Representative Pat Marsh

Representative Harold Love Jr.

Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury

Commissioner Butch Eley, Finance & Administration

Stuart McWhorter, COVID-19 Unified Command

Additional information on the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group can be found here, and additional information from the U.S. Department of Treasury on the CARES ACT can be found here.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/21)

Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Fatalities Recovered Total Tests 7,394 760 157 3,828 108,182

For more information on COVID-19 in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

