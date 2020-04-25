AAA Auto Insurance Policyholders to Receive 20% Premium Refund





Washington, D.C. – AAA, North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, understands the financial challenges and uncertainty many Americans are facing. As we stay home and vehicles are driven less, AAA insurers have announced relief packages that will refund more than $285M to auto policyholders. AAA auto insurance policyholders insured through Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, AAA – The Auto Club Group, Motor Club Insurance Company in Rhode Island and CSAA Insurance Group are eligible for the refund. The refund comes in response to a reduction in miles driven and, as a result, an anticipated decrease in the number of insurance claims. “Right now, we can all use good news. Where AAA can make that happen for our members facing difficult times – be it providing roadside service, rebooking a vacation or putting money back in wallets – AAA stands ready to assist,” said Marshall Doney, AAA president and CEO. “For over 100 years, we have been there for our Members and we will continue to be there as we move forward.” AAA insurers are independently operated, and timeframes and other details concerning the refund vary by insurer. To learn more about the refund, members can visit AAA.com. In addition to relief packages, a number of AAA clubs are providing free roadside service for healthcare workers and first responders amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Within their communities, clubs are providing local support including purchasing and delivering meals to first responders, donating supplies to healthcare centers and contributing over $1 million to United Way and other charities for local COVID-19 Coronavirus relief efforts. Frontline heroes can also find special discount offers, including free standard oil change, at select car care centers. About AAA AAA provides more than 60 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 33 motor clubs and more than 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel, or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com. About Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, rated A+ by AM Best, is part of Auto Club Enterprises, the largest member of the AAA federation of motor clubs serving more than 17 million members in 21 states. Its members benefit by roadside assistance, insurance products and services, travel agency, financial products, automotive pricing and buying programs, automotive testing and analysis, and traffic safety programs. Information about these products and services is available on the AAA Mobile App or website at www.AAA.com About AAA – The Auto Club Group: AAA The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, banking, financial services, and travel offerings to over 13.5 million members across 13 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com. About AAA Northeast AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 64 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 5.7 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services. It’s Motor Club Insurance Company provides insurance products to insureds in Rhode Island. About CSAA Insurance Group – CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated “A” or better by A.M. Best for more than 90 years, and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram). Related Stories

