Clarksville City Council approves new Zoning Hearing Procedures
Public comment options include Email, Online Conferencing
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council has established comment procedures for public hearings on zoning matters to be used during the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus state of emergency.
The Council approved a resolution April 21st, 2020 to allow people to present written statements to the City Clerk by regular U.S. Postal Service mail, commercial carrier, or by email 72 hours prior to the committee meeting, executive or regular session meeting where they desire their comments to be considered.
Persons desiring to make a public comment or to present a statement about a zoning amendment also may notify the City Clerk and then participate through the Google Meet application on a computer kiosk established in the City Hall lobby, One Public Square, Clarksville.
Contact City Clerk Sylvia Skinner at for information on the public hearing protocols.
The provisions of the resolution will be in place during the effectiveness of the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order No. 16, which was issued March 20th to give local governments the ability to use alternative meeting procedures during the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency.
The resolution can be viewed at www.cityofclarksville.com/DocumentCenter/View/4711/Resolution-55-2019-20
