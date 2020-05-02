How Livestreaming Supports Injured Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

Jacksonville, FL – Injured veterans and their families are among those heavily impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Many of them face financial crises due to unemployment, while others battle mental health issues as we practice social distancing.

From the safety of their homes, supporters can help these warriors by registering a livestream through the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) COVID-19 Relief Fund, hosted on Tiltify.

WWP initially pledged $1,000 each to 10,000 registered warriors most impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus. In less than a week, that $10M pledge was fulfilled. But the need remains to serve additional warriors who are struggling financially.

Livestreamers can share their stream through social media to connect with others who support injured veterans. This isn’t just for video game enthusiasts; it’s for anyone passionate about giving back to those who’ve sacrificed for this country.

“The response from warriors in need during this time has been clear and immediate,” said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. “Like so many people around the world, warriors are facing unforeseen challenges, and we’re committed to helping them. But we can only do so with the aid of passionate supporters who answer the call to give back to our nation’s heroes.”

In addition to helping financially, WWP is connecting warriors with each other through social platforms like Discord and Twitch and offering virtual support through peer support groups, telephonic care, and physical health and wellness programs.

Warriors never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield. Discover more ways you can support injured veterans and their families.

