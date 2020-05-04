President Donald Trump ‘Kept His Campaign Promise’ to Stand Up to China

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump and his administration have done an extraordinary job in slowing the spread of the coronavirus by taking early action to ban travel with China and providing detailed guidelines to both mitigate the spread of the virus and reverse its devastating economic impact,” Andy Puzder and former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty write for Fox Business.



“This isn’t the first time it has been necessary for President Trump to stand up to the Communist Chinese regime.”

President Donald Trump issued guidelines last month to help states prepare to reopen soon. “The president has left it up to the governors to look at their own data and determine on their own when it’s time to reduce the restrictions on their citizens. This is a tremendous step in the right direction for the country,” Tim Young writes in The Washington Times.

“COVID-19 will undoubtedly change America as we know it, but it is also a defining moment for our first lady. For those closely watching, it seems as though she knows it and is rising to the occasion,” Jennifer Pickens writes for Fox News.

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn “was investigated during the Trump transition by anti-Trump officials at the FBI and Obama Justice Department on nebulous grounds. There was no criminal predicate for the probe . . . This isn’t how our justice system, or high politics, should work,” the National Review editorial board writes.

