FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: May 6th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today continued to take action in the ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:
The FDA and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued warning letters to two companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus products, as part of the agency’s effort to protect consumers.
There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.
The first seller warned, Honey Colony LLC, offers products including “Quicksilver Liposomal Vitamin C w/ Liposomal,” “Jigsaw Magnesium With SRT,” and products labeled to contain silver, including “Silver Excelsior Serum”, for sale in the United States with misleading claims that the products are safe and/or effective for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The second seller warned, Dr. Dhole’s Sushanti Homeopathy Clinic, offers products including “Homeopathic Genus Epidemicus” for sale in the U.S. with misleading claims that the product is safe and/or effective for the prevention of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Yesterday, FDA approved two generic drugs indicated to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation: succinylcholine chloride injection USP 200 mg/10 mL and cisatracurium besylate injection USP 20 mg/10 mL. FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the novel coronavirus pandemic and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.
Diagnostics update to date:
About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
