Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency to open Pet Hospital in Clarksville, May 29th

Clarksville, TN – On May 29th, 2020, Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency will open a pet hospital in Clarksville Tennessee. The new facility is located just off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at 685 Kennedy Lane, Clarksville, Tennessee, 37040.

This is the second animal hospital run by the Nashville-based company.

The facility will offer emergency medical care for pets on weekends, holidays and weekday evenings. Appointments with veterinarians who specialize in internal medicine and surgery can be made with a referral by a family veterinarian.

No appointment is needed for emergency services. Hospitalized patients will be treated in the intensive care unit which will be staffed 24-hours-a-day by veterinarians and technicians.

Veterinary Specialists at the hospital include Julie Stegeman, DVM, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Heather Streppa, DVM, MS, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Surgery, and Earl (Trey) Calfee, DVM, MS Diplomate American College of Veterinary Surgery. Veterinarians providing emergency care include Dr. Kelly Clark, Dr. Caitlyn Connor, Dr. Meghan Henkel, Dr. Justin Gibson, Dr. Claire Bennett, and Dr. Laura Bartle. An additional 30 staff members, including licensed veterinary technicians, will be employed by the hospital.

The 8,500 square-foot facility features six exam rooms, two surgery suites, on-site computerized tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound testing, digital radiology (x-ray), an in-house diagnostic laboratory, and an electronic medical records system linked to the company’s original facility in Nashville.

About Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency

Our mission is to honor the human-animal bond in all we do by working to improve the care of our patients, the experiences of our clients, and the health of our team of specialty and emergency veterinarians.

We work with your primary care veterinarian to provides 24-hour emergency care for pets.

Sometimes pets require advanced medical treatments that your primary care veterinarian may not provide. Your vet will determine if your pet needs to see a specialist, and will refer you to one of our specialty services.

Our specialists treat pets for conditions that require advanced surgical techniques, care for cancer and other internal diseases, problems with the heart, lungs, brain and spinal cord, pets needing intensive care, allergies, skin problems, and rehabilitation.

For more information pet-parents are invited to visit the NVS web site at www.NashvilleVetSpecialists.com or call the hospital at 931.551.2121.

