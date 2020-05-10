Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Jordyn Adams withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to team

Clarksville, TN – Rising Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball sophomore guard Jordyn Adams has withdrawn his name from consideration for the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to Clarksville for the 2020-21 season.

This declaration came after nearly a month in the evaluation process, which allows early entrants to receive feedback from league personnel while retaining eligibility.

The OVC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC choice averaged 17.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting from the floor, earning a program-record 10 OVC Freshman of the Week honors during his first season as an APSU Gov. He also earned Kyle Macy Freshman All-American honors from collegeinsider.com.

One of three Austin Peay State University men’s basketball players to score 500 or more points in their freshman season, Adams took over second on that list from teammate Terry Taylor toward the end of the regular season.

At 17.4 points per game, Adams ranked fourth nationally among freshman, behind likely lottery picks Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, the Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year honoree who Adams outdueled in a December 30th meeting in Athens, and Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell. Among Division I freshmen, he ranked second in total points (574) and fourth in field goal attempts (460).

Among league brethren, Adams finished sixth in scoring (17.4 ppg), fourth in free-throw percentage (79.0), ninth in three-pointers made (1.8 per game) and sixth in minutes (33.2).

Adams’ teammate Terry Taylor remains in the evaluation process; all early entrants have until 4:00pm CT on June 15th to choose to officially stay or withdraw from the draft pool.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics