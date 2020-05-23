Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library begins phase 2 reopening Tuesday, May 26th





Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a phase 2 expanded reopening to the public at 9:00am Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. The library will be closed for Memorial Day Monday, May 25th. What are the changes patrons will see during this second phase beginning on Tuesday? Phase 2 Reopening Saturday hours of 10:00am to 2:00pm will be added begin May 30th in addition to the 9:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday current hours. Beginning Tuesday the 26th, patrons may now place 10 items on hold, instead of 5. A browsing room is available at the library where 10 additional items may be selected for checkout on site as well as the 10 holds. This means that 20 items may be checked out. Use of the copy machine on the 1st floor is now available. Phase 2 will add access to a restricted number of public computer stations with an additional 10 patrons waiting for computers on the 2nd Patrons may also send faxes and use scanners as they are available. Social distancing will be used in all library interactions between patrons and staff and in the seating in the computer lab and waiting area. There will be directional guides to the computers on the 2nd floor using either the stairs or the elevator. Due dates will continue to be pushed back during phase 2, they are currently at June 30th for all items in good standing. During this phase 2 period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all programming, meeting room use and acceptance of donations. Browsing of the full collection is suspended. We continue to recommend that patrons where masks inside the building. The library may have several more phases of reopening before returning to normal operations than other county offices due to the nature of its mission and interaction with patrons.

The library's book return at the back of the building continues to be open. All library materials returned will be quarantined for three days before being recirculated as a precautionary measure. Items may be placed on hold either by using your online library account (use your library card number and 4-digit pin), or by calling the library for assistance at 931.648.8826 during or open hours or using this link: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact. Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library's website banner at: mcgtn.org/library and also on the library's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/ Library staff continue to push out interactive programming on the Facebook page to provide educational and interactive resources to the community. Stay tuned very soon for news on how the library will bring the community a wonderful Summer Reading Program experience for all age groups beginning in June through our online presence. About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

