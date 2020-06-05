|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 5th 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County there will be sidewalk construction on SR 13 (Highway 48 and 13).
Nightly from 10:00pm until 5:00am here will be a lane closure for the construction work.
Cheatham County
Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26
Davidson County
Interstate 440 Reconstruction
Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be a right lane closure on SR-1; West End Avenue northbound between Elmington Avenue and I-440 for concrete flatwork and detour removals. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed for sign installation.
From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5:00am-9:00pm and one travel lane in each direction from 9:00pm-5:00am.
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Nightly excluding Saturdays, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions from Bell Road to Old Hickory Boulevard for relocating portable barrier rail and restriping.
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
Robertson County
I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County
Stewart County
SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
