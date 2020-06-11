Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports Survey Scam

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has been made aware of people going door-to-door in some neighborhoods posing as CMCSS officials conducting a survey. The district does NOT conduct door-to-door surveys. CMCSS uses the SchoolMessenger mass notification system to conduct surveys via email, text, and/or phone.

As always, if you are concerned for your safety, please contact law enforcement immediately.

