Clarksville area Pets of the Week for June 17th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of June 10th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Yogurt is a 1-year-old female American Staffordshire terrier. She has lots of playful energy but calms down quickly. She knows how to sit and is learning more commands. Yogurt is a beautiful girl with a happy smile on her face.

Midnight is a handsome young male cat, who appears to have had a rough time on the streets. He had some wounds on his head and neck, but they have healed up nicely. This handsome boy will amuse you with his purr.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Jelico is an 11-year-old, 14-pound male orange tabby. This handsome boy is house trained and has been neutered. It might take Jelico a little while to adjust to a new owner as he is a little shy. His ideal home would be as an only pet with an older adult to whom he could devote himself.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Shamu is a pretty 1-year-old tuxedo boy with a sweet nature. He showed up frightened and hungry, but was so grateful for food that he wound around the legs of his caretaker who believes he may have been dropped off with an apparent brother, also a tuxedo. Shamu is fully vetted, neutered, and litter box trained. He is a little shy, but is ready to be a loving companion.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a bit hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a 6-year old spayed female pit bull terrier mix. She is crate trained and knows basic commands. Mocha is very affectionate and just wants to be with you. She needs to be an inside pet and a fenced yard is a plus.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ein is an adult spayed female pointer/hound mix. She is house trained and gets along great with children, cats and other dogs. Ein is a very affectionate and playful girl who wants to curl up with you at night. She came to the rescue with a cancerous tumor that could not be entirely removed. She will have to continue her treatment with a veterinarian prescribed herbal supplement. Ein is a spunky girl and has many more years to love someone.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lola is a 1 1/2-year-old, 44-pound spayed female Australian shepherd mix. She is house trained and is fully grown. Lola gets along great with children and other dogs. This pretty girl loves people and would make a great companion or family pet.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is an almost 2-year-old, neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

