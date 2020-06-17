City of Clarksville to hold virtual “Forum on Race & Justice” discussion

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will host a “Forum on Race & Justice” featuring a moderated discussion among leaders of government, law enforcement and faith-based organizations.

The virtual town hall event will be from 5:00pm-6:30pm on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. It will be live streamed from the City Council Chambers on CDE Lightband Channel 3 and online at www.cityofclarksville.com

The community is invited to get involved in the forum by emailing questions in advance to *protected email* and then gathering with family and friends to hear the discussion. Some additional questions will be fielded from the audience via email and social media during the event.

Clarksville City Councilman Richard Garrett will moderate the discussion.

“The event is designed to address citizens concerns and frustrations over the indefensible murder of George Floyd and the mistreatment of protesters across America who have been tear gassed and beaten,” Garrett said. “Local citizens have vented their emotions via protests in the streets, and now it’s time for them to have a platform for discussion with elected officials and community leaders.”

The panel will include Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and invited guests such as Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, incoming Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, state Senator Bill Powers, state Representative Jason Hodges, local NAACP leader Jimmie Garland, Pastor Anthony Daley and the Rev. David Allen. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Representative Mark Green also will be invited to attend.

“The goal is to answer questions and open lines of communication to ensure Clarksville avoids confrontation and violence and serves as a model for other communities,” Mayor Pitts said. “Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, we can’t gather indoors for a large meeting, but we can use our technology and tools to host a meaningful community conversation.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics