Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Billy Dunlop Park to reopen after Renovations

Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Billy Dunlop Park ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23rd.

Clarksville, TN – After a 6-month renovation project, Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park will reopen with an improved pavilion and extensive landscaping designed to protect the riverbank from erosion.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at 9:00am at the park, 1930 East Boyscout Road. After the ceremony, the park will be reopened to the public.

Visitors will find major improvements to the park’s large pavilion, which got structural repairs, a new roof, siding and stone pillars. Other upgrades include new picnic tables, a grill and modern, fully accessible restrooms.

The project also focused on environmental measures to protect and improve the riverbank along Big West Fork Creek, a tributary of the Red River. Native trees and small tree seedlings have been planted to establish a buffer and to restore a natural habitat vital to reducing erosion and water pollution.

Swimming and fishing are permitted at Billy Dunlop Park at the patron’s own risk. Clarksville Parks and Recreation asks the public not to disturb the natural area so that it will thrive and continue to protect the waterway.

“We are very excited to reopen the park and pavilion,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “We delayed the opening because of COVID-19 Coronavirus and social distancing concerns. When the park is reopened, patrons are asked to be mindful of the pandemic’s ongoing health risks and avoid the park once it reaches capacity.”

With the Billy Dunlop Park project completed, Robert Clark Park upriver — a key kayak and canoe entry to point to the Clarksville Blueway — also will reopen. Clarksville Parks and Recreation asks that users respect the natural areas and the neighbors along the waterway. Alcohol use and parking on the grass are prohibited. The parks will be monitored, and vehicles parked in unauthorized parking areas will be ticketed and possibly towed.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics