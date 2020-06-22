Manna Café Ministries is Hiring

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries is currently hiring for three positions.

Full-time Warehouse Assistant Manager. Responsibilities include assisting Warehouse Manager in all aspects of storage, retrieval, and dispatch of a wide range of goods during the food distribution process.

Part-time or full-time Driver. Responsibilities include operating routine routes to local grocery stores and other commodity pickups and loading/unloading trucks. An F-endorsement license is preferred but not mandatory.

Part-time Handyman/Maintenance. Responsibilities include general maintenance; cleaning, remodeling, and setting up community spaces; and equipment/appliance repair.

An ideal applicant for any of these positions will be passionate about and committed to the mission of the organization. In short, he or she will fill a unique role in the ministry of Manna Cafe.

Interested persons should email a resume to *protected email* or bring it in person to the Manna Village office at 605 Providence Boulevard any weekday between 9:00am–4:00pm.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

