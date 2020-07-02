Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces James Bailey as Adult Education, Transition to Work Supervisor

July 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – Dr. James Bailey has been selected as the Adult Education and Transition to Work Supervisor for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). Dr. Bailey has over 13 years of administrative experience, most recently serving as the principal of Whites Creek High School in Nashville.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Adult Education and Transition to Work Supervisor Dr. James Bailey.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Adult Education and Transition to Work Supervisor Dr. James Bailey.

Under his leadership, the school experienced a 20 percent increase in the graduation rate. Dr. Bailey was named Principal of the Year for Middle Tennessee in February 2020.

Dr. Bailey was with Metro Nashville Public Schools for 17 years. He served as assistant principal at Hillsboro and Pearl Cohn high schools and as a teacher at Jere Baxter Middle School.

He earned his doctorate in Administrator Leadership from Walden University, an education specialist degree in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Tennessee State University, and a B.A. in Bible and Theology from American Baptist College.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Jun    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  