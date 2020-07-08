Clarksville area Pets of the Week for July 8th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 1st, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Riley is a handsome young male Labrador retriever. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with cats and reptiles. He is food motivated and loves his treats. He knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Riley is a gently giant who loves to be around people.

Patrick is an adorable male domestic short hair kitten with beautiful markings. He is very curious and loves to play.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Berta is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a little shy and takes her time to warm up to people. She would love a quiet home without small children. Berta and her friend Phoebe have been together since they were kittens and need to be adopted together. Berta follows Phoebe everywhere. They are both very sweet and loving cats.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

James is a 2-year-old shorthaired tabby with pretty white markings, a vest and four white paws. He has a sweet nature and enjoys the company of people. He is neutered, vetted, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier whose owner passed away. He graduated from socialization and obedience training, is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bella is an adult spayed female pit bull terrier. She loves her people and gets along great with children but would do best as an only pet. Bella is a very friendly girl with lots of spunk and energy. She needs a home with a fenced in yard to run and play. She is heartworm positive and her treatment is being paid for.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grim is a handsome 2-year-old, 58-pound male Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Grim gets along great with other dogs, both male and female no matter what their size. He is very well behaved and knows basic commands. This fun-loving boy would enjoy a fenced in yard to run and play.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mocha is a 1-2-year-old female American bulldog mix. She is a little shy at first but warms up very quickly. This beautiful tri-colored girl is very friendly, loves to play, and loves to give you hugs.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

