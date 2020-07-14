Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Signs Extension for the Mandatory Wearing of Face-Coverings

Montgomery County, TN – Today, Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order #10 to extend Emergency Order #9 which requires the wearing of face masks by all employees of businesses open to the public in Montgomery County.

On July 3rd, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order #54 giving authority to county mayors to issue COVID-19 Coronavirus mask requirements. Montgomery County is one of 89 counties in the State of Tennessee that was given this authority.

The extended mandate will go into effect at 12:01am, July 15th, and will remain in effect for seven days as allowed by law until 12:01am on July 22nd. An evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined prior to July 22nd.

Emergency Order #9 requires employees of businesses open to the public in Montgomery County to wear face masks unless social distancing can be conducted consistently. This order will be enforced on an as-needed basis.

The decision to extend the mandate is based on conversations with Montgomery County Health Department Director Joey Smith, Montgomery County Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards, and the testing data that is specific to Montgomery County.

“Our cases are still rising at a level that is troublesome. We will continue practicing this first step to require employees of businesses open to the public to wear face coverings and highly encourage all businesses to require patrons to wear a mask when visiting their business. The simple act of wearing a face-covering is something that health experts, many who are currently struggling to save lives, have been pleading with the public to practice. I encourage everyone to wear a mask in public when social distancing cannot be achieved,” stated Mayor Durrett.

Exceptions for workers wearing face-coverings within a business include the following as outlined in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 54:

Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;

By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering;

By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance;

While eating or drinking;

While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;

In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;

COVID-19 Coronavirus tests are provided free of charge by the Montgomery County Health Department weekdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The testing site will relocate temporarily from the Veterans Plaza location to Richview Middle School, which is located at 2350 Memorial Drive. Testing will take place at the Richview Middle School location from Thursday, July 16th through Friday, July 31st.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

