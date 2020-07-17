Austin Peay State University’s Ann Ross Bookstore now ties campus with downtown community

Clarksville, TN – After years of being hidden away inside of campus, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Ann Ross Bookstore now has a more prominent home at the corner of College Street and Fourth Street in Downtown Clarksville. The University officially opened the new, 13,000-square-foot location in late June, providing more space for merchandise and greater community access.

“This new, artfully renovated space increases APSU’s visibility and integrates the University into the downtown Clarksville community,” Benjie Harmon, APSU associate vice president for finance, said. “We are excited to begin this new chapter in our great partnership with Barnes & Noble.”

In January 2016, the University purchased 11 acres along College Street from the Jenkins and Wynne automobile dealership. A year and a half later, Austin Peay State University partnered with national book retailer Barnes and Noble to operate the campus bookstore, previously located in the Harvill Building across from the Morgan University Center.

Contractors spent about 180 days transforming the former Ford dealership into a vibrant academic and social hub for both the campus and Clarksville communities. The bookstore will continue to serve APSU students, faculty and staff, while also selling a limited supply of children’s books, trade books, best sellers, office supplies and Austin Peay-branded merchandise to the public.

The new Ann Ross Bookstore also features a Barnes & Noble Café with ample space for students, faculty, alumni and community members to meet, study and enjoy a cup of coffee with friends.

“We wanted the new Barnes & Noble at Austin Peay State University bookstore to reflect the spirit of the campus itself — dynamic and welcoming,” Lisa Malat, president of Barnes & Noble College, said. “We are thrilled to establish a new central gathering place on campus, providing all of the tools students and faculty need for academic success, while also offering a space that meets the needs of the members of the community. We look forward to welcoming everyone into their new bookstore.”

The University plans to host an official grand opening at a later date, when the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic no longer poses a threat to public health. For information on the bookstore, including hours of operation, visit the Barnes & Noble at Austin Peay State University website, apsu.bncollege.com.

