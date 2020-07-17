Clarksville Transit System Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) was notified Thursday, July 16th, 2020, that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In compliance with City of Clarksville policy, the City’s Health and Safety Manager began contact tracing, which indicated there were no close contacts with other CTS employees.

Those outside CTS who may have come into close contact have been identified, and are being notified and asked to follow federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for possible exposure.

CTS operates Clarksville’s public transportation network, including bus routes and paratransit vans. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus among the public-facing agency’s nearly 100 employees.

Earlier, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, CTS implemented an ongoing operating plan that calls for mask wearing, temperature checks, exercising good hygiene, stepping up cleaning efforts, and practicing social distancing.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics