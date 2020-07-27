|
Tennessee Department of Education Releases Child Wellbeing Task Force Initial COVID-19 Impact Report
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education released the Initial COVID-19 Impact Report, which provides context and data on the impact extended school closure has had on the wellbeing of students and the current effect the global pandemic has had on children and families.
The Initial COVID-19 Impact Report contains valuable data around the effects of the coronavirus had on children’s physical, mental, and emotional health when schools closed in the spring and also the impact it continues to have.
The Initial COVID-19 Impact Report can be found here, along with a companion summary here.
In response to the pandemic’s long-term effects on Tennessee’s school districts and students, Governor Bill Lee charged Commissioner Schwinn with convening the 38-member COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force.
The goal of the Task Force is to ensure that the needs of Tennessee children are met during and after extended periods away from school, and to empower local communities to meaningfully engage in ways that support child wellbeing.
“COVID-19 has had a massive impact on all aspects of our lives, particularly the education of students. Many of the real challenges we faced pre-pandemic have only been exacerbated in the past few months, and they a require a thoughtful, long-term strategy,” said Governor Lee.
“The findings in this report will help inform the Child Wellbeing Task Force’s efforts to best support Tennessee’s students, families, and educators in the months ahead,” Governor Lee stated.
While the extent of the pandemic is not yet known, the Initial COVID-19 Impact Report key findings highlight trends that have been uncovered, including:
“Schools play a critical role in supporting students’ physical and mental health, and we have seen more students have gone hungry, suicide rates have increased, abuse cases have gone unreported, and critical health and counseling services have halted due to the global pandemic,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The work of the Child Wellbeing Task Force, in partnership with state and local leaders, is essential to ensuring the academic and non-academic needs of our kids are met as we continue to fight this virus together.”
The Initial COVID-19 Impact Report was developed by the Child Wellbeing Task Force, in collaboration with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee agencies, and national experts. The report was written utilizing available data at the time and will be updated as new data becomes available. National and Tennessee specific data are provided in the report to provide deeper contextual understanding.
The Task Force will convene monthly meetings August through December 2020 and is operating with the following concrete objectives:
For additional COVID- related resources, guidance, and information, please visit the COVID-19 Resources webpage. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact .
