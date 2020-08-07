|
FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 7th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
On August 4th, the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for ventilator-related devices to:
On August 5th, the FDA issued a Surgical Masks Umbrella Emergency Use Authorization in response to concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of disposable, single-use surgical masks.
As explained in the EUA, surgical masks that meet specific performance requirements are authorized for use in health care settings by health care personnel as personal protective equipment to provide a physical barrier to fluids and particulate materials to prevent exposure to respiratory droplets and large particles during surgical mask shortages resulting from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Testing updates:
To date, the FDA has currently authorized 204 tests under EUAs; these include 167 molecular tests, 35 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.
