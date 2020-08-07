|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,286 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 7th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 117,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Friday, August 7th, 2020. That is an increase of 2,286 cases from Thursday’s 114,801. There have been 1,167 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been SIXTY EIGHT new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,883 There has been thirteen deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Fifteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,521. There have been nineteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 573. There has been seven deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 666. There has been two deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. There have been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is fifty seven. Thirteen new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 139. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
Two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 120. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been EIGHTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 290. There have been three deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
EIGHTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 266. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is seventy three.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 481. There have been six deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 20,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 184 cases from Thursday’s 20,001. There have been 212 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,904,474 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 49,784 cases in 24 hours from Thursday’s 4,854,690. There have now been 160,394 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 961 deaths from Thursday’s 159,433.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Johns Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed