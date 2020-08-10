Austin Peay State University Athletics fundraising sets two-year record

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this month, Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced a record-setting fundraising year, with the university netting $11.4 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year – the third consecutive year the university has posted its second-highest giving year.

Included in that university total $2.74 million raised for Austin Peay State University Athletics – the second most in department history. In the past two fiscal years, more than $6.35 million has been raised to support the Austin Peay athletics mission – the best two-year fundraising period in department history.

“The last few months were difficult for everyone and we truly appreciate the generosity of our donors and our community partners,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“We still have work to do as we strive to compete for championships and to excel on the national level. The past two years have been a significant step in the right direction, but they are only the first steps in a long process toward our ultimate goals,” Harrison stated.

University advancement and the athletics department combined to raise $1.92 million through annual giving platforms in 2019-20. That number includes more than $825,000 raised for athletics scholarships.

Peak Sports Management enjoyed its best year as Austin Peay State University’s chief corporate fundraising arm. Since joining the Austin Peay State University family in 2016, Peak’s influence has risen steadily in the Clarksville community, culminating in sponsorships totaling more than $830,000 for fiscal year 2020.

“I want thank our outstanding external and advancement teams,” Harrison said. “Marcus Hilliard (Senior Associate Director of Athletics) and Katie Locke (Assistant Director of Athletics) have the Monocle Society off to an awesome start, Kris Phillips (Assistant Vice President) and Jordan Harmon (Assistant Director of Athletics) have been rock stars and Justin Baker from Peak Sports Management has been a great partner.”

“These individuals have gone above and beyond to move us toward our mission of providing our student-athletes with an unbelievable experience, which is why we all do what we do,” stated Harrison.

The 2021 fiscal year provides the opportunity for the athletics department to provide quality support for Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes. The new fiscal year is the second for the Monocle Society, which directly influences all 16 varsity sports at Austin Peay State University in a continued quest to be the premier intercollegiate athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference annually.

With the Monocle Society, Peak Sports and the committed stewardship of longtime donors, Austin Peay State University can continue its rise to the top of the OVC.

