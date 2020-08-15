Clarksville Police reports Cadillac CTS crashes into Grandview Park Apartments

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 15th, 200, at approximately 5:42pm, Clarksville Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 376 South Lancaster Road.

They discovered that a Cadillac CTS had crashed through the gate at the dead-end of Lancaster Road and came to rest partially inside of a first-floor apartment at Grandview Park Apartments.

Clarksville Police respond to vehicle crashing into an appartment building Saturday afternoon.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash and no injuries reported.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for suspected DUI.


, , , , , , , , , ,

