Second Lady Karen Pence Highlights Suicide Prevention, Youth Programs in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, NE – Second Lady Karen Pence, joined by Congressman Don Bacon and Mrs. Angie Bacon, visited Boys Town to highlight the work the organization is doing to support and transform the lives of children in the Omaha area.

Upon arriving, they received an overview of the organization which included hearing from the organization’s leadership about the work they do to provide care, treatment, and education to at-risk youth.

A member from the organization also shared more on the Boys Town ​National Hotline, which is staffed by specially trained Boys Town counselors who are equipped to answer crisis calls, including from children experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Boys Town’s art therapist also provided an overview about the organization’s art therapy program for deaf and hard of hearing children. The visit also included a tour of the Boys Town Hall of History. To learn more about Boys Town, click here.

Following the Boys Town visit, Mrs. Pence, Congressman Don Bacon, and Mrs. Angie Bacon visited the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)/Nebraska Medicine. There, they received an overview about UNMC’s Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska which includes work focusing on veteran suicide prevention and TBI treatment.

UNMC is currently in the middle of a three-year study to address suicide prevention among veterans in Nebraska. Mrs. Pence highlighted the importance of addressing veteran suicide prevention and her work with PREVENTS to help elevate suicide prevention efforts in America. Then, they were given a tour of UNMC’s Healing Arts program at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. The tour consisted of viewing artwork on display and healing gardens.

“The goal of UNMC’s suicide prevention program and research is to create effective and critical mental health services for vulnerable veterans,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “With 130,000 veterans living in Nebraska, the important research taking place at UNMC fosters a way forward for veterans as they adjust back to civilian life and heal from invisible wounds. It was inspiring to learn more about this work as well as the valuable programs offered at Boys Town to help support youth in crisis in the Omaha community.”

