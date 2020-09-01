|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Wilma Rudolph’s Olympic Gold Medal Runs Still Inspire 60 years later Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,277 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 1st, 2020 »
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Low Water Pressure to Affect Heritage Pointe Drive, Sage Meadow Areas
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned water main line relocation work on Heritage Pointe Drive at 9:00am that will cause low water pressure on Heritage Pointe Drive, Heritage Pointe Circle area apartments and the Sage Meadow subdivision.
The following roads in the aforementioned vicinity will also be affected by low water pressuring during the work.
Roads Affected
The water main line work is anticipated to be finished and full water pressure restored by approximately 12:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsAbby Creek, CG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Dawn Ridge Court, Heritage Pointe circle, Heritage Pointe Drive, Low Water Pressure, Sage Meadom Subdivision, Sage Meadow Lane, Spring Water Drive, Trenton Road, Tylertown Road
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed