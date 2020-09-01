|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,277 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 1st, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 152,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 1,277 cases from Monday’s 151,250. There have been 1,729 (+25) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Nineteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,494. There has been thirty deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,892. There have been twenty six deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 716. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 920. There has been nine deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. There have been three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is ninety six. Three new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 2607. There has been six death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 172. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 643. There have been eight deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 463. There has been six deaths in Henry County due to the virus. Three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is ninety nine.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 861. There have been twelve deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 23,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 148 cases from Monday’s 23,474. There have been 259 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 6,055,569 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 41,556 cases in 24 hours from Monday’s 6,014,013. There have now been 184,114 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 759 deaths from Monday’s 183,355.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
