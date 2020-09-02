Clarksville ReStore’s Community Space features Photography by David Smith

The Community Space, made possible by Best of Clarksville, features the work of local artists

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee welcomes local photographer David Smith to the Community Space in the Clarksville ReStore.

Smith’s work is on display and on sale now in the space for a limited time.

David E. Smith is a retired U.S. Army Still Photographer. He arrived in Clarksville in 1976 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division and later returned to Clarksville with his family.

Smith regularly participates in the monthly Art Walk that takes place in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

He has also donated images to the Roxy Regional Theatre, Montgomery County Humane Society, Custom’s House Museum, and the United Way.

In addition to the ReStore, his work is currently on display at Clarksville City Hall, Clarksville Veterans Administration Clinic, and the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office.

“I feel that it is important, as an artist, to help preserve history through photographs,” Smith said. “Most of my images detail cityscapes and scenic vistas of the beautiful Clarksville, TN area, while others capture the magnificence and phantasmagorias of Tennessee State Parks.”

Visit the Clarksville ReStore’s new Community Space at 404 Madison Street in Downtown Clarksville to view samples of Smith’s work and browse the ReStore. Please note that masks are required in-store.

Habitat for Humanity plans to feature a variety of local artists in the space. For more information about the art displays, email *protected email* or call 931.645.4222 ext. 1000.

The Community Space was made possible by a grant from Best of Clarksville, a local organization that provided donations for local and national charitable groups for 19 years before retiring the program in early 2020. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was one of the last nonprofit organizations to receive funding from Best of Clarksville.

The Community Space will serve as a separate area within the ReStore for art programs, youth mentoring, nonprofit meetings, and much more. Further information about use of the space will be provided in the coming months.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or Instagram (@habitatmctn and @clarksvillerestore)

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, is currently building its 99th home since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. For more information about the home building program, contact 931.645.4222 or *protected email* .

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

