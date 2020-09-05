|
AAA Offers Free Resources, Tips for Traveling During the Pandemic
Nashville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic can be very confusing for travelers. As Tennesseans look to Labor Day and the upcoming autumn and holiday seasons, many are still questioning how the pandemic will affect the various elements of their trip.
In addition to its expert team of travel advisors who are able to help travelers make their travel plans with confidence, AAA has also rolled out a variety of free resources to give travelers some peace-of-mind.
“Labor Day is typically the last big hurrah for the summer travel season,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“With students back in school, the majority of travelers are most likely to take up to a 3-day road trip. We encourage travelers to take advantage of these free resources as they develop their travel plans,” Cooper stated.
COVID-19 Coronavirus Travel Resources
Road Trip Tips
Staying in a Hotel
Stop the Spread of Unsafe Driving
“Preparation is paramount for people planning to travel during this pandemic,” Cooper said. “But it’s not just about protecting yourself from the virus. With an influx of drivers expected for Labor Day weekend, it’s also critical that travelers make safe decisions while behind the wheel.
Please be sure to buckle up, slow down, and avoid distracted and impaired driving. These are simple steps to reduce the most common fatal accidents.”
According to National Figures from NHTSA:
Labor Day Gas Prices
Low gas prices continue to make road trips an affordable option for travelers. It appears that drivers will pay the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years. The national average price for gasoline is $2.23 per gallon. That’s 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid on Labor Day 2019 ($2.58).
In Tennessee, the average price for gasoline is $1.99 per gallon. That’s 28 cents per gallon less than this time last year. Tennesseans are likely to see the lowest gas prices for Labor Day in 16 years.
The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura. Gasoline futures and wholesale prices have also drifted lower since the storm passed. While it is possible drivers could see an uptick at the pump in the coming days, gas prices are forecast to remain lower than last year, because of the pandemic’s limiting effect on fuel demand.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
TopicsAAA, alcohol, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Distracted Driving, Gas Prices, Labor day, Megan Cooper, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, pandemic, Seat Belts, speeding
