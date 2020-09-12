Austin Peay State University Football falls to Pittsburgh, Saturday

Pittsburgh, PA – Wide receiver Baniko Harley caught four passes for 75 yards but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team had few answers for an experienced Pittsburgh squad and fell 55-0, Saturday at Heinz Field.

Austin Peay State University (0-2) made its deepest venture into Pitt territory late in the first quarter, with quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall leading the Govs on a five-play drive.

His 57-yard connection with Harley set the Govs up for a field goal attempt that missed wide right.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett led the Panthers to scoring drives on each of their first six possessions before making way for his backups. He finished the day 14-of-20 passing for 277 yards. In addition, five different running backs scored touchdowns, Vincent Davis scoring twice, for the Panthers.

Austin Peay State University concludes the fall portion of its split football schedule with an 11 :00pm CT, September 19th contest at nationally ranked Cincinnati.

Scoring Recap

PITT 7, APSU 0: Pitt took advantage of the game’s first turnover, covering 59 yards on 10 plays. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a 17-yard carry early in the drive before the Panthers turned to running back A.J. Davis, who had five carries for 24 yards. Running back Daniel Carter finished the drive with a two-yard drive for the opening score.

PITT 14, APSU 0: Pitt used a quick strike to add a second touchdown, needing two plays to go 74 yards. Pickett found Jacques-Louis on a 68-yard connection to set up first and goal, then Pickett ran to the corner of the end zone for the game’s second touchdown.

PITT 21, APSU 0: Another Pitt big play dominated their third scoring drive. After the Govs defense forced an incompletion and then got Pitt into the first 3rd-and-long it faced in the game, Pickett found DJ Turner for a 51-yard touchdown catch-and-carry.

PITT 28, APSU 0: After an Austin Peay State University punt put the Pitt offense on its own 35-yard line, running back Johnathan Addison broke off a 15-yard run to put the ball at midfield. Two plays later Pickett connected with Turner again for a 25-yard completion. Five plays after that, Vincent Davis plunged in from one-yard out.

PITT 35, APSU 0: Pitt pieced together a methodical drive midway through the second quarter, compiling a 12-play, 70-yard drive. Running back Israel Abanikanda’s 10-yard touchdown dash put the finishing touches on the Panthers’ longest drive by play count.

PITT 42, APSU 0: Pickett wasted little time getting Pitt’s next score, tossing a 68-yard completion to Jaylon Barden, who was knocked out of bounds at the one-yard line by the Govs’ Coreon Jackson. Todd Sibley Jr. punched it in from there.

PIIT 48, APSU 0: Pitt picked up a special teams touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Todd Sibley Jr. blocking a punt and gathering the return for an 11-yard touchdown.

PITT 55, APSU 0: Starting with good field position after a misplayed punt, Pitt needed just four plays to score its eighth touchdown with Vincent Davis dashing in from four yards out.

