Tennessee Driver’s license services to return to Clarksville City Hall

Operation was suspended amid COVID-19 Coronavirus precautions

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 14th, 2020, Tennessee driver’s license services will return to Clarksville City Hall at 8:00am.

The City’s revenue collection office is in the lobby of City Hall, One Public Square, in Downtown Clarksville.

It provides walk-up windows for residents to pay tax bills, City Court fines and parking tickets.

One window offers driver’s license services such as renewing or replacing non-commercial state driver’s licenses and state identification cards. It does not issue the Real ID card or conduct drivers testing. Full services are offered by the state at Clarksville Driver Services Center, 220 W. Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville.

For information on other driver services centers and kiosk locations, visit www.tn.gov/safety. Drivers may also renew, replace or update personal information on the website.

Because of coronavirus pandemic social distancing guidelines still in effect at City Hall, four customers will be allowed in the lobby at a time — two for City Court, and two for Revenue Collections — so wait times may be a bit longer.

Customers should wear face masks to enter City Hall, and check in at the security desk for a temperature check.

