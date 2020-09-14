Nashville State Community College Clarksville Campus offers Free Industrial Readiness Training Opportunities

Clarksville, TN – There are free Industrial Readiness Training program opportunities available for those looking for a career. Manufacturers in the Clarksville are hiring now and this training will prepare you. The training program is being held at Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus.

The Industrial Readiness Training (IRT) program is a partnership with Nashville State Community College’s Workforce and Community Development, manufacturers, and the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) grant to provide relevant skills training for entry-level manufacturing jobs in Middle Tennessee.

There are four scheduled 2-week programs, with morning and afternoon cohorts. Interested adults need to apply for the first program session starting on September 21st by September 18th, 2020.

“We value our partnership with the Governor, area legislators, Mayor’s Durrett and Pitts, Northern Middle Tennessee Workforce Development Board, Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB, area manufacturers, Austin Peay State University, TCAT Clarksville and Dickson, to bring this opportunity to area residents,” said Ginger Hausser, vice president, Nashville State Workforce and Community Development.

“It is our hope that these free trainings will set a career path for many, while also supplying local industry with highly-skilled professionals,” Hausser stated.

Scheduled IRT Sessions:

September 21st, 2020 – October 6th, 2020

(Registration Deadline: Friday, 09/18/2020 at 12:00 pm)

Morning cohort 8:00am to 12:00pm | Afternoon cohort 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

October 19th, 2020 – November 3rd, 2020

(Registration Deadline: Thursday, 10/15/2020 at 12:00pm)

Morning cohort 8:00am to 12:00pm | Afternoon cohort 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

November 9th, 2020 – November 24th, 2020

(Registration Deadline: Thursday, 11/05/2020 at 12:00pm)

Morning cohort 8:00am to 12:00pm | Afternoon cohort 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

November 30th, 2020 – December 15th, 2020

(Registration Deadline: Thursday, 11/26/2020 at 12:00pm)

Morning cohort 8:00am to 12:00pm | Afternoon cohort 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.apsu.edu/bridgetowork/irt.php

