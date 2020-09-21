|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Order #19 until September 29th
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order #20 to extend Emergency Order #19, that requires the wearing of face masks by all employees of businesses open to the public in Montgomery County.
On July 3rd, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order #54 giving authority to county mayors to issue COVID-19 Coronavirus mask requirements. Montgomery County is one of 89 counties in the state of Tennessee that was given this authority.
The extended mandate, Emergency Order #20 will go into effect at 12:01am, September 22nd, and will remain in effect for seven days as allowed by law until 12:01am on September 29th, 2020. An evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined prior to September 29th.
Emergency Order #20 extends Emergency Order #19, which requires owners and persons employed in the operation of all businesses, as well as all County and City facilities open to the public in Montgomery County to wear masks while conducting business. Additionally, all persons entering a County or City facility must wear a face-covering. This order will be enforced on an as-needed basis.
Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlined in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 54:
Emergency Orders #19 and #20 also urge and encourage all people in Montgomery County to wear face-coverings in public places and practice all other CDC directives.
COVID-19 Coronavirus tests are provided free of charge by the Montgomery County Health Department weekdays from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane.
For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.
|
|
