Clarksville area Pets of the Week for September 23rd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of September 23rd, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Buster is a handsome adult male pit bull terrier. He is vetted and neutered. Buster loves people and enjoys exercise.

Tulip is beautiful young female domestic short hair with stunning amber eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Tulip would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Marvel is a 2-year-old, 10-pound female calico tortoise. She is a little cautious at first, and takes just a little while to warm up, but when she does, she is sweet and gentle. Marvel has a really good friend named Morgan with whom she has been with since they were kittens. They would love to be adopted together. They are spayed/neutered, vetted, and house trained.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Marshmallow is a big 5-year-old all white shorthaired cat with a big personality. His is deaf but this does not slow him down at all. He loves to be patted and wants a lot of attention from his people. He would probably rather not share his owner with other pets. Marshmallow is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs, and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Chaz is an adorable 2-month-old male hound mix. This little bundle of joy is vetted and gets along great with children and other dogs. Chaz will most likely be a medium size dog when fully grown. His mother weighs 45-pounds.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hughes is a is a young Catahoula mix with stunning colors. While responding to a call for abandoned pigs, two beautiful – albeit very skinny dogs- were discovered chained behind the pig stall. Despite the rough conditions, the two are very sweet and get along well with other dogs. Hughes is putting on weight nicely. He was most likely an outdoor dog all of his life and is not house trained. Catahoula dogs are super smart, and love to please their people. Hughes would do best with an active family.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics