Recent Articles
This Week at APSU: Art + Design Faculty Triennial exhibition wraps up this week
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art + Design Faculty Triennial runs through October 23rd, 2020.
The triennial showcases the artwork of our dedicated and talented APSU Art + Design faculty.
The triennial gives students a chance to engage in their professor’s work and a chance for the community to see the work of the professional artists that teach at Austin Peay State University.
Daily social media posts featuring an exhibiting artist per day will also accompany the exhibition.
The triennial will be at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the APSU campus.
Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm Monday-Thursday. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.
A 360-degree virtual walk-through video is available here.
You can read more about the triennial here.
COVID-19 Testing available to Students, Employees
In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, Austin Peay State University offers COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on the campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:
Boyd Health Services is conducting free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at the rear entrance of the Ard Building Monday-Friday, 9:00am-11:00am. Testing is conducted on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary.
For more, click here.
Other Austin Peay State University happenings this week:
For information about other happenings at APSU, click here.
