Clarksville area Pets of the Week for October 21st, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of October 14th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sadie is a beautiful adult female mixed breed. Her vaccinations are up to date. This cute girl is eager to find her forever home.

Kiki is an adult female domestic short hair with beautiful emerald green eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are up to date. Kiki would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Hestia is an adorable 14-week-old gray and white domestic short hair kitten. This sweet little girl is litter box trained. She is a friendly kitten who gets along with children, dogs and other cats. She was abandoned, but fortunately she was found by a kind person who is taking care of her until she finds a forever family.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Garnet is a 5-month-old male domestic short shorthair. One of a trio of ginger kitties found outside and fostered, he leads his siblings in trusting people, and is an outgoing playful boy. Garnet is vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Garnet protects his much shyer sister Ruby, and brother Topaz.

Find them at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Blue is a 5-6-year-old neutered male treeing walker coonhound. He is fully vetted and has settled in nicely to be a family companion pet. He knows some basic commands, does well on a leash, and is doing well with house training.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She graduated from obedience and socialization training, is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lucy is an adult spayed female shepherd/spaniel mix. She is an energetic dog who loves to play with toys. Lucy likes to be around her people and barks when she is in her kennel and cannot see you. She needs the TV or music on if she is in her kennel at night to lower her anxiety. Lucy needs help remembering that it is time to go outside. She is crate trained and gets along great with most dogs.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Cactus is an adorable 1-year-old, 10-pound neutered male Affenpinscher mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. He gets along great with other dogs but needs a home without children. Cactus is a super cute little guy with big eyes and a big underbite.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Josie is a 1-2-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl likes to jump and would do best in a home without small children.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920

