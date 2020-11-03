Austin Peay State University releases plans for Spring 2021 Semester

Clarksville, TN – As universities across the globe continue struggling with the complexities of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is moving forward with plans for its upcoming Spring 2021 semester, offering face-to-face, hi-flex hybrid and online courses.

While course delivery will be the same as the fall semester, the main changes will be centered around the Austin Peay State University’s spring break schedule.

The new schedule is designed to provide more three and four-day weekend breaks, with no classes on February 15th and March 11th-12th.

Additionally, there will be two days held for urgent circumstances that may necessitate their use, such as a temporary pause on classes due to COVID-19 Coronavirus cases. If these days are not used by a predetermined date, University officials will add them to the calendar. The University will provide advanced notice of when it will schedule these remaining days off.

Classes will begin as originally planned on January 19th and end April 28th, with exams scheduled April 30th – May 6th.

“I’m proud that our campus community has made it this far given the circumstances,” Dannelle Whiteside, interim APSU president, said. “Our faculty, staff and students have done an incredible job adapting to the significant change required to maximize safety and ensure our campus keeps moving forward.”

“We have faced some challenges where COVID-19 has forced us to shift some areas to remote delivery only, but I’m thankful that we have made it 10 weeks into the semester without having to shift all of campus to remote delivery,” stated Whiteside.

With COVID-19 Coronavirus cases on the rise nationally and internationally, Austin Peay State University continues to monitor the situation on-campus, regionally and nationally. The University will make adjustments based on case numbers and CDC, state and local guidelines. Mask and social distancing mandates will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Commencement ceremonies for spring are planned for May 7th, pending the number of graduates and CDC guidelines.

Athletic events are scheduled with attendance, crowd capacities and team competition still pending CDC, NCAA and OVC guidelines.

