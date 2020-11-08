Arts for Hearts Clarksville to host Supply Drive for Art in November

Clarksville, TN – Give artfully this November to Arts for Hearts, a program providing free art classes and workshops throughout the Clarksville area.

It is officially Fall and the season of caring and giving is fast approaching. Now is the perfect time to give back to the community by volunteering, giving or hosting supply drives to support your favorite local nonprofits.

Arts for Hearts in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Restore and Eagle’s Wing Ministries will host a “Hearts Need Art” supply drive from November 9th-22nd.

You can drop off art supplies at the Restore located at 404 Madison Street or Hilldale Baptist Church Family Life Center at 250 Old Farmers Road during regular business hours.

You can also visit Amazon SMILE for our wish list or www.artsforheartsclarksville.org to make a monetary donation. Please look for “Support AFH” on our website.

Arts for Hearts Clarksville, a nonprofit program of Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council brings the joy that comes with creating art to everyone in our community. We are a mobile art program inspiring creativity, connecting community, and enriching lives through art.

Since June 2016, volunteers have hosted over 340 classes for people of all ages offering creative opportunities to more than 4000 participants.

Even in the middle of COVID-19 Coronavirus, volunteers have continued to share and inspire—and keep our participants safe. More than 1500 masks have been sewn and donated to community nonprofits and first responders; 1300+ art kits shared with FUEL families, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and Blue Star Families. We also host on-line classes and small classes to ensure a safe environment for our students.

To learn more visit www.artsforheartsclarksville.org or email *protected email*

For information about Eagles Wing, LLC visit www.eagleswingtn.org or Habitat Restore www.clarksvillerestore.org

