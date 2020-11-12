Work begins on Clarksville Fire Rescue Maintenance Garage

$1.25 million project will provide space to work on fleet

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville leaders broke ground Thursday on a new maintenance garage at the Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) Station 1 to provide a modern facility for upkeep and repair of the agency’s complicated equipment.

The new 4,800-square-foot maintenance garage features three climate-controlled bays along with a maintenance pit for inspections and maintenance. The garage will be built on the CFR Headquarters campus at 802 Main Street.

“The maintenance division plays a vital role in our readiness and ability to deploy to provide services to our citizens,” Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery said.

“The division’s commitment over the years has not gone unnoticed, and it is an honor to add to provide them a new facility. They will now be better equipped to maintain the millions of dollars of CFR equipment and our rolling fleet so they are ready and dependable,” stated Montgomery.

Previously, the maintenance division operated out of a 2,400-square-foot metal building that was neither climate-controlled nor equipped to handle CFR’s current maintenance load.

“The old maintenance building is utterly embarrassing and was in need of a much-needed update long ago,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “This new facility will allow our maintenance division to properly upkeep equipment without having to do so out in the elements. I’m pleased to break ground on this new maintenance garage so that Clarksville Fire Rescue can continue their excellence in serving our community.”

The new maintenance garage at Clarksville Fire Rescue Station 1 was designed by Powell Architecture and the general contractor will be B.R. Miller & Company. The cost of the maintenance garage project is budgeted at $1,247,665.

Construction will begin immediately. The target for completion is May 2021.

